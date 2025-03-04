"His style in bigger gloves is a threat" - Johan Ghazali certain Superbon will pull one back vs Tawanchai under kickboxing rules

In the eyes of flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Ghazali, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon will be victorious against Tawanchai once they fight in kickboxing rules.

Ghazali revealed this thought during his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, in which he discussed how Superbon's fighting style poses a much bigger threat than Tawanchai under the ruleset.

'Jojo' explained:

"But, yeah, back to kickboxing and that possible trilogy, Superbon takes it. His style in bigger gloves is a threat. You saw that first round against Tawanchai, and if he can take it deeper, his weapons will only get better."

Tawanchai holds a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Superbon after the former scored a majority decision win over the latter in their first meeting in December 2023.

Then, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king reasserted his mastery over Superbon in their championship rematch last January at ONE 170 with a second-round TKO win.

Tawanchai to face Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight belt at ONE 172

Before going into deep talks with a potential trilogy match between the two Thai striking superstars, Tawanchai needs to get past Japanese contender Masaaki Noiri on March 23 as part of the loaded ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The 25-year-old phenom looks to capture his second 26-pound golden belt and set the stage for a trilogy match with Superbon in a potential unification match for the undisputed crown.

But Tawanchai is going to face the tough Noiri, who is a former two-division K-1 champion. The 31-year-old heads into the championship match with high morale after knocking out Shakir Al-Tekreeti in the second round of their bout last January 2025 at ONE 170.

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

