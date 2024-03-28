Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn does not believe his next opponent, Marat Grigorian, has evolved since their first meeting in 2018.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5, ONE Championship will present a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between two of the promotion's most dangerous strikers.

Superbon — a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion — will run it back with Marat Grigorian, with the winner emerging as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing king.

It will be the second time that Grigorian and Superbon have squared off under the ONE banner, though, technically, their ONE Friday Fights 58 clash will serve as a sort of trilogy fight.

The two warriors met once before in 2018 under the Kunlun Fight banner. There, Grigorian scored a quick 29-second knockout of Superbon.

Discussing their upcoming clash with ONE Championship, Superbon suggested that the three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion has not evolved since their first meeting six years ago:

“I think I have improved more than Marat," the Thai superstar said. "He still fights in the same way as our first fight that I lost. He’s strong, but his style is still the same.”

Superbon and Marat Grigorian ride into Lumpinee Stadium with a wave of momentum

After surrendering the undisputed featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov in January 2023, Superbon bounced back with a vicious second-round head-kick knockout against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11, re-establishing himself as the division's No. 1 ranked contender.

Meanwhile, Marat Grigorian has found himself with another opportunity to take home gold courtesy of a highlight reel-worthy KO of Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165 in Tokyo earlier this year.

With both men coming off impressive finishes, the fireworks are sure to fly in The 'Land of Smiles' on Friday, April 5. ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com