“His weapons are heavy” – Superlek comments on Rodtang’s ‘natural power’

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows Rodtang Jitmuangnon better than most athletes, having sparred, trained, and risen through the local and international Muay Thai ranks alongside the latter for more than a decade.

Hence, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion understands how much firepower ‘The Iron Man’ will bring to the ring when they cross paths in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

During an interview alongside Antoine Pinto, ‘The Kicking Machine’ broke down his compatriot’s greatest strengths before their showdown emanates live from the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek said:

“I don’t think he only has heavy hands because his low kicks are heavy, too. Because it is a natural power, his weapons are heavy. It is natural power.”

Watch the interview here:

Unlike their initially scheduled contest, this time around, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will challenge the Thai megastar for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In a matchup that has all the predicaments of turning into an instant classic, Superlek has promised to make the bill just as lively as it had been advertised.

After all, he has been on a roll since the turn of the year, and the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate hopes to continue that run against arguably his toughest contest on the global stage of the promotion to date.

Catch the two world-class strikers trade leather in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 this September 22. The entire bill will be free to watch on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.