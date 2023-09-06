"Hit me one time" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly writhed in pain after taking a hard punch from Hasbulla

Khabib Nurmagomedov's relationship with social media star Hasbulla Magomedov is a wholesome one with the two having shared many memorable moments.

Both Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla hail from Dagestan, Russia. Hasbulla originally shot to fame in 2021 after his clips went viral and fans likened him to Nurmagomedov, even giving him the nickname 'Mini Khabib.' It was only later confirmed that the two are not, in fact, related to each other.

Since then, the 21-year old has shot to fame and has not let his dwarfism due to a growth hormone deficiency affect him. He has garnered a massive following on social media with over 8.7 million fans on Instagram alone.

In a funny clip from a few years ago, Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen interacting in a gym during a training session. 'The Eagle' beckoned 'Hasbik' to give him his best and throw the hardest punch he could.

"Hit me one time!"

Ever ready to throw a punch, Hasbulla obliged with a firm right hand to his palm that the former lightweight champion surely felt. Nurmagomedov jokingly flicked his palm and winced to express his pain.

Check out the clip below on YouTube:

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his take on 'riskier' title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title for a second time against the same man he wrestled it away from, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 294. The two will headline the event on October 21 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Fighting, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about his teammate's upcoming fight and stated that it would be riskier as he has more at stake.

“Will the rematch be more difficult than the first fight? Yes, it's more difficult. For Islam there will be more risk. Oliveira has nothing to lose, he has already lost. If in the first fight he had any concerns and so on, now he doesn’t. I don't think it will be an easy fight for both of them. For Islam, the second fight will be harder than the first.”

Charles Oliveira lost to a second-round submission in the first meeting between the two at UFC 280. He will hope to give a tougher account of himself in the upcoming main event.

Check out his comments below: