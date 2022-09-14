"Hold on brother I'm educated", "Corporate sh*t only" - Fans hilariously react to Tony Ferguson’s venture to pursue business degree in Harvard 

Tony Ferguson recently revealed that he plans on pursuing a business degree in Harvard University soon. MMA fans have erupted with hilarious reactions to the news of Ferguson going to college.

Fans seemingly find the idea of Ferguson going to Harvard hard to digest. @Ordinary-Pen8035 wrote:

"Hold on brother I'm educated"

@Lanskiiii wrote:

"Corporate Sh*t Only ⚔️✒️🖊💼"

Judging by the unorthodox persona of Ferguson we've seen so far, fans believe 'El Cucuy' will not fit inside a classroom easily. @luthorhuss wrote:

"Tony the type of guy to go to Harvard and come out with a degree from Yale."

@pretzelhead wrote:

"Tony is definitely calling his professor “kid” lol"

@Tacos-for-junior710 wrote:

"Definitely sitting on the chair backwards with a backwards hat!"

Comments via @u/bruhpolice on Redditt

Tony Ferguson discusses Harvard plans

Tony Ferguson is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main-event at UFC 279. This put 'El Cucuy' on a five-fight skid, a long way off the promising 12-fight win-streak he was riding till 2019.

Once touted for his unorthodox style, many believe Ferguson's lack of fundamentals is getting exposed with age. While all of his recent losses came against elite competition, it can be argued that 'El Cucuy' hasn't been the same since his brutal beatdown against Justin Gaethje that marked the beginning of his losing streak.

The former interim lightweight champion was recently asked of his plans to stay involved in the sport after retiring from active competition. Ferguson responded by revealing his plans to pursue a business degree in Harvard. Additionally, 'El Cucuy' plans on getting his PET [Physical Education Training] certification. The 38-year-old said at the UFC 279 post-fight presser:

"I'm already going back to school for business in Harvard in about a month; in a couple weeks, actually. So, I kept my word. I'm keeping my word. So, you guys are like, 'Well, he's going to go back to school. Yeah, right?' No, I'm going back to school; going for my business credentials from Harvard."

He added:

"My buddy Lloyd and Vitor Belfort, they're helping me with that. And after that, I'm going to go back to school and get my PET [Physical Education Training]."

Watch Tony Ferguson discuss his Harvard plans below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik