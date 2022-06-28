Conor McGregor shouldn't be blamed if he never returns to the UFC, says Max Holloway

Max Holloway recently dished on whether Conor McGregor should return to the octagon in his latest interview with Brett Okamoto. When asked about a potential fight with the superstar, Holloway shared his perspective that he's not too invested in such talk since McGregor's return is uncertain. Holloway explained his opinion, stating:

"You know, with all this Conor talk and saying whatever, he never even committed to coming back. He never once said that he would come back. And rightfully so, he shouldn't. Conor is what everybody wants to be, everyone wants to get in this fight game, make the money, and save (their) chicken. I wouldn't even blame him if he didn't want to come back."

Max Holloway's opinion is not unfounded, as McGregor famously said when questioned about his motivation to be in the fight game back in 2014 that:

“You're damn right I'm in it to make money. This is prize fighting. I'm in it to get rich - fast. And then I'm in it to get out. I'm in the business of securing my own future, my family's future, and that's it. That's what I'm in it for. The fight game doesn't last long, competitive fighting doesn't last long.”

With his family's future seeming secure, Conor would need a different motivation to return to the fight game. Max went on to say it would have to be his competitive side, saying:

"If he wanted to come back, that would be his competitive side straight doing it."

So if Max is right, fans will simply have to wait and see if that competitive fire is still lit enough to see a McGregor comeback.

You can watch Holloway's full interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Holloway 'on a short list' for McGregor fight, should he return

Although Holloway wasn't very certain about Conor's possible return, he did claim to be on the short-list should it happen. Holloway said:

"You know, with that Conor fight, I tell you all the time you know we on a short list with that, but first things first we got Volk."

However, one would think the veteran's short-list should be comprised of fighters from heavier weight classes, given his reported weight gains. Conor seems more likely to compete at welterweight than featherweight. This means his short-list would be better off including names such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

