Holloway vs Kattar: Who won fight of the night at UFC Fight Island 7?

The fight of the night at UFC Fight Island 7 was awarded to the highly-anticipated main event fight between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

Although the fight seemingly appeared as a one-sided contest, the two of the top featherweights bagged an extra $50,000, with Holloway delivering a masterclass that is likely to be recorded in the UFC history books.

Returning from a controversial loss at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski, 'Blessed' dictated the fight in his own way. Casually talking to the commentary team and evading heavy punches from Kattar simultaneously, Holloway pulled out the stops at the Etihad Arena.

The Performance of the Night accolade was handed to Alessio Di Chirico and Li Jingliang. Di Chirico knocked out the UFC viral sensation Joaquin Buckley in the first round of the fight and successfully snapped his three-fight losing streak.

Jingliang, on the other hand, outpointed the Argentine star Santiago Ponzinibbio, who was undefeated since 2015. Along with Holloway and Kattar, both Di Chirico and Jingilang will return home with an additional $50,000.

Max Holloway steals the show at UFC Fight Island 7

With plenty of highlight reels from the UFC's first event of the year, the promotion marked its return with style after a one-month absence.

Many contend that Max Holloway may have exhibited the single greatest performance in the history of the UFC, which speaks volumes of the Hawaii-based fighter's caliber.

Max Holloway landed an astonishing 455 significant strikes, 57 percent more than his previous record of 290 strikes. It seems extraordinary that it came against Calvin Kattar, arguably considered one of the best boxers in the division.

Kattar was coming off two big wins against Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige, and The New England Cartel fighter was presumed to pose a big challenge to Holloway. However, Kattar was pitted against an altogether different level of competitor.

Bouncing back successfully after two successive losses, Max Holloway has announced that he is still in the mix of featherweight contenders to stake a claim on the 145-pound strap.