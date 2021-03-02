Holly Holm breaks down upcoming women's featherweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson

The women's featherweight championship is on the line at UFC 259. Megan Anderson will go up against the champion, Amanda Nunes, in the co-main event on the March 6th fight card.

Former UFC champion Holly Holm recently weighed in on the upcoming title matchup. Holm has fought both contenders and recognizes the threats each one poses. Speaking with Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie, the Preacher's daughter revealed her pick for the forthcoming bout.

Holly Holm is of the notion that Amanda Nunes will likely win the fight against Anderson. However, the former champ did not repudiate the chances of Megan Anderson winning the battle.

Anderson will enjoy a significant reach advantage as she is one of the tallest female fighters in the UFC. Holly Holm has suggested that the only possible favorable outcome for Anderson would be if she catches Nunes off-guard. Having fought Anderson previously, the MMA veteran accredited her long-legged build to be her most eminent attribute.

"I truly feel that Amanda is going to win this fight. But I'm always that person that thinks everybody has a puncher's chance. Amanda, I don't believe, has ever fought anybody quite as tall as Megan. Megan is very very tall. She is the tallest person I've ever fought. Megan's improved since I fought her too... but I do think that Amanda is going to win the fight."

When Holly Holm fought Amanda Nunes

After becoming the only female UFC double champ in 2018, Amanda Nunes dropped to bantamweight in July 2019 to defend her belt against Holly Holm. The fight was featured in the co-main event of UFC 239. Holly Holm was coming off a victory over Megan Anderson and was looking to regain her throne at 135 lbs.

But things didn't play out well for the former champion. In the very first round, Amanda Nunes dropped Holly and followed the devastating head kick with a barrage of punches. The fight was eventually stopped and the 'Lioness' retained her title.

UFC 245 free fight: Relive Amanda Nunes' finish of Holly Holm at UFC 239 https://t.co/pZRA20jWVD — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 26, 2019

In all facets of MMA, Holly Holm believes, Amanda Nunes is superior to her upcoming competitor Megan Anderson. Any problem Anderson will present on the UFC canvas, Nunes will have a response to that.

I don't see her just dominating Amanda in any situation. Megan's reach is long, her legs are long. She has got a kind of different style. (But) I don't think it is going to be much of a problem, I think that Amanda is going to adjust to that.