Holly Holm to return at featherweight, opponent and comeback date possibly revealed

Holly Holm is reportedly set to return to the octagon after a health issue kept her out of action for the past few months. Holm’s comeback fight will purportedly take place at featherweight, however, and not at bantamweight.

As reported by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz, Holly Holm is set to fight Norma Dumont at the UFC Fight Night event that’ll take place on October 16th, 2021. This matchup between Holm and Dumont is likely to be a three-round featherweight bout as noted in a later report by MMA Junkie.

A featherweight fight between former champion Holly Holm and Norma Dumont is currently in the works for the UFC event scheduled on Oct. 16, sources tell @guicruzzz and myself.



The report by MMA Fighting revealed that both Holly Holm and Norma Dumont have verbally agreed to the fight. In addition, the headlining fight for the UFC Fight Night event is yet to be finalized. Below are a few matchups that are currently scheduled to take place at UFC Fight Night 195 on October 16th, 2021:

Women’s featherweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont

Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr vs. Ludovit Klein

Women's flyweight bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Luana Carolina

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Women's strawweight bout: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Holly Holm continues her quest to reclaim UFC gold

Holly Holm is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion

Holly Holm is widely regarded as one of the greatest combat sports athletes in the world, having earned the distinction of being one of the rare fighters to scale great heights of success in two different combat sports. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ was a world champion in the sport of boxing as well as MMA.

In recent years, Holly Holm has faced a few ups and downs in her MMA career under the UFC promotional banner but has still retained her status as one of the top women’s MMA fighters in the world. Holm, who turns 40 this October, has consistently maintained that she’s focused on reclaiming UFC gold before she hangs up the gloves.

Holly Holm was scheduled to fight Julianna Pena in a bantamweight bout in May of this year. However, Holm was diagnosed with hydronephrosis, due to which she was coerced to withdraw from the fight.

Holm recently alluded to a comeback and expressed interest in a rematch against bantamweight rival Miesha Tate. Regardless, a fight against Tate seems to be off the table for now, since Holm is seemingly headed to the featherweight division for her next fight.

