"That's a loss I want to avenge" - Holly Holm is gunning for a rematch with Miesha Tate

UFC bantamweight Holly Holm has expressed interest in fighting Miesha Tate for a second time in the UFC octagon.

In an interview with MMAjunkie, the former UFC bantamweight champion said she wants to avenge her UFC 196 loss to 'Cupcake.'

"To me, I think the Miesha Tate fight makes the most sense because you know, that's a loss that I want to avenge...It wasn't one of those fights that I was like getting dominated, you know. I was winning and doing well until the very end of the fight. So, kinda leaves a sour taste in the mouth, you know. I want to make it right," Holly Holm said.

'The Preacher's Daughter' claimed she has made significant improvements to her game since her first fight with Tate.

"Well I think that, I mean I don't think, I know, now my MMA game is a lot more well-rounded than what it was when I fought her."

You can watch the full interview below:

Holly Holm was last seen in action in October 2020 when she took on Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4. The 39-year-old delivered a dominating performance and defeated Aldana via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-45 and 50-45 in Holm's favor.

Miesha Tate handed Holly Holm the only submission loss of her career

Miesha Tate and Holly Holm first faced off at UFC 196 in March 2016. 'Cupcake' submitted Holm via a rear-naked choke in the final round of the fight to win the women's bantamweight title. This was the first and only time Holm lost a fight via submission.

34-year-old Tate recently made a comeback to the UFC after almost a five-year hiatus. She defeated Marion Reneau via TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 31.

During the post-fight press conference, 'Cupcake' expressed interest in fighting Holly Holm in a rematch.

"I think a fight with Holly [Holm], the second time would be great. I'm sure Holly and I, before I retire, her and I will fight again."

