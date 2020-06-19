Holly Holm wants to avenge loss against Amanda Nunes

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm wants to avenge her loss against the GOAT of women's MMA, and the reigning bantamweight queen, Amanda Nunes in the near future.

Holm and Amanda Nunes threw down back in July 2019 where "The Preacher's Daughter" succumbed to a disappointing first-round KO loss in the first round. Holm shook off that defeat when she got the better of Raquel Pennington. If Holm can string together a run of wins, there's no reason why she can't be fighting for the title anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Esporte Espectacular, Nunes revealed that she's considering walking away from the fight game.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted. I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too. I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Nunes isn't going anywhere, claims Holly Holm

Holm hopes Nunes reconsiders her retirement plans so that she can run it back with the UFC women's champ champ down the road. Holm also said that she doesn't believe Nunes will actually hang up her gloves at this point of time because it's incredibly difficult to let it all go when you're on top of your game.

“I know she’s at a place where I don’t think anybody would blame her for walking away, but I don’t think she really wants to walk away. She might want to keep fighting. When you’re on top sometimes it’s hard to walk away from that so I think that’s gonna be however she feels. Life always is going on for everybody outside of the cage as well, so a lot of people are feeling certain things in their life. Wherever she wants to take her path, more power to her. But I hope she’s still there so I can get a rematch with her.”