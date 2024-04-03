Mark Coleman reacts to Max Holloway wanting 'The Hammer' to present the BMF belt at UFC 300

Max Holloway is a fan of Mark Coleman and recently requested that the UFC have him present the 'BMF' championship to the winner of the Hawaiian's bout with Justin Gaethje. The interview has drawn significant attention, though not just from fans, but Coleman himself.

The legendary MMA heavyweight popped up in the comment section of an Instagram post quoting Holloway's statement. 'Blessed' hailed 'The Hammer' as a real-life example of a 'BMF,' which is an acronym for 'Baddest Motherf***er,' describing an authentic, fearless, and tough fighter admired for those qualities.

"The only correct answer is Mark Colema... The guy's a G. That's a real life BMF. That would be sick if he (wrapped the belt around the winner at UFC 300). It would be an honor to get him to do it."

Coleman's response to Holloway was short but sweet, as he reacted with a heart emoji in the comment section but said nothing else. Whether the UFC will grant Holloway his request remains to be seen, although Coleman will be present at UFC 300.

Mark Coleman's reaction to Max Holloway's request

In the past, original 'BMF champion Jorge Masvidal requested that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson present him with the platinum belt. The UFC obliged, and 'The Rock' did as requested despite his insignificance in MMA. Coleman, meanwhile, is a bonafide legend credited with introducing ground-and-pound to the sport.

Furthermore, he is also the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion, having beaten fellow UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn for the strap. Despite 'The Hammer's' career starting in 1996, he continued fighting up until 2010, when a rough patch and old age finally forced him to retire.

Mark Coleman recently saved his family from a house fire

Part of Max Holloway's praise for Mark Coleman is that he was recently hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after saving his elderly parents from a house fire. Coleman received an outpouring of support from the MMA community for his heroic deed, which could have cost him his life.

Check out Mark Coleman embracing his family at the hospital:

He also tried to save the family dog, a Rottweiler named 'Hammer,' but was unsuccessful in doing so. The fire also cost him his home, but he managed to save his parents' lives and has since recovered from the smoke inhalation that had sent him to the hospital.

