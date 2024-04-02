Weeks after saving parents, Mark Coleman announces that he will be attending UFC 300 - "See you there"

UFC legend Mark Coleman has shared his status regarding the upcoming UFC 300 event, which will take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Hammer' uploaded a video to his Instagram account sharing that he will be attending the highly anticipated event with his daughter. In the clip, Coleman could be seen working out and the 59-year-old jokingly claimed that he was training to be a backup fighter for every matchup on the stacked card.

In the caption of the post, Coleman shared that UFC had given him tickets for the event. The MMA veteran added that he is excited to witness the clash between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title:

"I'm so excited today. The UFC is bringing me in giving me and my daughter tickets to the biggest show ever, UFC 300 in Las Vegas. So Stoked. Let's go! The BMF belt is the one I'm excited about. The main event is huge as well. The whole card is sick. See you there."

Coleman recently went through an ordeal as his house caught fire on March 12. The 59-year-old managed to rescue his parents but went back into the house to save his dog. Unfortunately, Coleman passed out due to smoke inhalation. His dog suffered from the same problem and that caused his demise.

Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the 'BMF' belt at UFC 300

Ahead of his highly intriguing matchup against Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie.

During the chat, 'Blessed' was asked whether he would like a particular individual to wrap the belt around the winner of his upcoming clash. Holloway responded by mentioning MMA icon Mark Coleman's name, who recently appeared in the UFC 300 promo video made by the promotion.

"The only correct answer is Mark Coleman, man, especially what he went through recently, with his dog... Guy's a 'G', bro. That's a real-life BMF. So, I mean, that's the only right answer, man. I think [the UFC] used him in that little promo video too, right? Facing off with [Daniel Cormier], right? Yeah? That picture? Yeah, they did. So, maybe that's a hint. Maybe he comes. Would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it."

Check out Max Holloway's comments on Mark Coleman from the 9:05 mark below:

