"Homicidal maniacs with an unreal bloodlust" - Ex-UFC fighter reacts to clip of Israeli woman boasting about deaths of Palestinians in Gaza

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields criticized a woman who claimed to have killed two Palestinian people. The territorial dispute between Israel and Palestine is one of the most complex geopolitical disputes in the world. The Middle Eastern countries have been engaged in an armed conflict since October 2023. Many UFC fighters have shared their thoughts on the matter.

Shields, the former UFC title challenger and multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-jitsu world champion has been a vocal critic of Israel. Recently, the 44-year-old shared a video of a woman claiming to be a member of the Israeli army on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The woman appears to be condemning Palestinian society, while boasting about killing two Palestinian people.

The true identity and nationality of the woman or the claims made by her are not verified by any credible source. However, Shields thinks that she represents a large section of Israeli society as he made bold claims about the country:

“She was thrilled to kill two innocent civilians. Obviously, Israel has some good people but as a culture, they are homicidal maniacs with an unreal bloodlust. They also to really enjoy torturing and humiliating their prisoners.”

When a controversial UFC champion chimed in with his thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is one of the most prominent athletes from Palestine. The 35-year-old has often used the public platform to speak about the hardships his countrymen and women have faced. However, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland believes that Muhammad’s actions are akin to instigating violence.

While reacting to Muhammad’s X post after the October 7 attack on Israel, Strickland criticized him for not condemning the Hamas attack:

“This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb ****... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the **** up.”

In another post, ‘Tarzan’ highlighted the economic disparity between the Middle Eastern countries to clarify that an armed conflict does not favor the Palestinian cause:

“The facts of the matter are that Palestine loses. Not only will it lose now, but it always loses..... So instead of saying ‘We lost how can we move forward and expel Hamas and give our children a better future’, they say, ‘Naa f*** our kids, send rockets’ utterly insane…”

