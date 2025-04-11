"Honestly think Izzy should pursue his YouTube career" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman’s sparring footage

The latest sparring footage of Israel Adesanya with Kamaru Usman has created a buzz on the internet and sparked reactions from netizens and MMA fans.

Ad

Adesanya suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year, while Usman has been out of action since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October 2023.

Recently, the two former UFC champions were seen training at Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Championship Rounds shared the training footage on X, which sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A fan had a suggestion for 'The Last Stylebender.'

“Honestly think Izzy should pursue his YouTube career and collab with fighters more often.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user expressed admiration for both fighters, commenting:

“Love it two legends 💪".

Others wrote:

“All that training and still doesn't fight. What a downfall 😔.”

“When the Avengers train at Kill Cliff FC somebody's about to get infinity stoned.”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to take his time before heading back to the octagon

Israel Adesanya’s knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in February marked his third consecutive defeat.

Ad

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman weighed in on the current phase of Adesanya’s career and advised him to follow the career path of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Usman urged the Nigerian-born Kiwi to pick fun fights and emphasized that ‘The Last Stylebender’ should take his time before returning to the octagon.

“For Israel, man, honestly he’s at a point in his career to where – remember Anderson Silva got to this place where, ‘I’m going to pick a fun fight. It’s a fun fight, that’s a fight that I think is going to be great, that people want to see that fight. Because Izzy did show that he can still fight, he was sharp.”

Ad

He continued:

“Right now, Izzy, take your time. When you want to come back at the end of the year then take a fight that makes sense.”

Check out Kamaru Usman’s comments about Israel Adesanya below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.