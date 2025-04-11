  • home icon
  "Honestly think Izzy should pursue his YouTube career" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman's sparring footage

"Honestly think Izzy should pursue his YouTube career" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman's sparring footage

By Vaibhav Rathod

Modified Apr 11, 2025 21:31 GMT

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Apr 11, 2025 21:31 GMT
Fans react to Israel Adesanya (right) and Kamaru Usman's (left) sparring footage. [Images courtesy: @usman84kg and @stylebender on Instagram]
Fans react to Israel Adesanya (right) and Kamaru Usman’s (left) sparring footage. [Images courtesy: @usman84kg and @stylebender on Instagram]

The latest sparring footage of Israel Adesanya with Kamaru Usman has created a buzz on the internet and sparked reactions from netizens and MMA fans.

Adesanya suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year, while Usman has been out of action since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October 2023.

Recently, the two former UFC champions were seen training at Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Championship Rounds shared the training footage on X, which sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

A fan had a suggestion for 'The Last Stylebender.'

“Honestly think Izzy should pursue his YouTube career and collab with fighters more often.”
Another user expressed admiration for both fighters, commenting:

“Love it two legends 💪".

Others wrote:

“All that training and still doesn't fight. What a downfall 😔.”
“When the Avengers train at Kill Cliff FC somebody's about to get infinity stoned.”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to take his time before heading back to the octagon

Israel Adesanya’s knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in February marked his third consecutive defeat.

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman weighed in on the current phase of Adesanya’s career and advised him to follow the career path of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Usman urged the Nigerian-born Kiwi to pick fun fights and emphasized that ‘The Last Stylebender’ should take his time before returning to the octagon.

“For Israel, man, honestly he’s at a point in his career to where – remember Anderson Silva got to this place where, ‘I’m going to pick a fun fight. It’s a fun fight, that’s a fight that I think is going to be great, that people want to see that fight. Because Izzy did show that he can still fight, he was sharp.”
He continued:

“Right now, Izzy, take your time. When you want to come back at the end of the year then take a fight that makes sense.”

Check out Kamaru Usman’s comments about Israel Adesanya below:

