"Honor to be part of your special day" - Bruce Buffer shares unique experience of being hired to do wedding reception intro like UFC fight

Bruce Buffer was recently hired to deliver a wedding reception introduction with the same fervor as a UFC fight.

A fortunate newly-wed couple had the privilege of stepping into marital bliss to the resonant voice of the seasoned UFC octagon announcer on their momentous day. In a video shared on X, Buffer can be heard delivering his signature octagon-style introduction to the couple.

The 66-year-old American expressed appreciation in his response:

"Happy you're happy with your wedding & an honor to be part of your special day 🙏 Cheers 🥂"

This isn't a novel assignment for the veteran voice of the octagon, who previously delivered his distinctive "It's time" style announcements for the wedding entrances of Hollywood actor and comedian Russell Peters and his wife, Ilali, back in February 2022.

Moreover, there is another widely known video where an individual enlisted Buffer to deliver a breakup message to their partner in December 2020.

Buffer has been a constant presence at the UFC since 1996, marking his debut as an announcer for the promotion.

His impressive record of announcing UFC pay-per-view broadcasts dates back to UFC 11. Throughout the years, Buffer has contributed his unique voice to every significant UFC pay-per-view (PPV) and numbered event, with the sole exception being UFC 267 in 2021.

Bruce Buffer's reunion story with Michael Buffer

The realm of combat sports, encompassing both the octagon and the boxing ring, would lack its essence without the distinct introductions from the Buffer brothers.

Bruce Buffer started his career in the octagon in February 1996, when he introduced the preliminary card, marking the beginning of his illustrious journey.

Meanwhile, Michael Buffer commenced his role as a ring announcer in 1982. Just a year later, he assumed the responsibility of announcing all boxing matches promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank on ESPN. This role catapulted him to national recognition during a period when ring announcers were predominantly confined to local talent.

The rise to fame for these legendary announcers is an extraordinary story marked by a surprising turn of events: the Buffer siblings remained oblivious to each other's existence until a significant point later in their lives.

Before his career as a UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer unknowingly followed his sibling Michael's TV career. The revelation came when Bruce noticed the similarity in their surnames, leading to an investigation that uncovered the surprising truth of their blood connection.

The tale traces back to Bruce's father, who, amid World War II service, had a child from a brief marriage.

Raised as Michael Huber by foster parents, he retained his original surname when enlisting in the Vietnam War. The brothers' meeting occurred in 1989, and shortly afterward, Bruce assumed the role of managing Michael's career.