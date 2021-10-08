"Hooker presents a lot of problems for anyone" - Daniel Cormier hails Dan Hooker as Islam Makhachev's toughest opponent to date

Daniel Cormier believes the UFC 267 showdown between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev will be the toughest fight of their UFC careers to date.

During a recent edition of DC & RC, Cormier suggested that Makhachev won't be able to compete with Hooker on the feet. The former two-division UFC champ believes the Dagestani needs to take the fight to the ground if he is to win.

I’m gonna sell all tickets for you this time mate 😉 My Respect to Dan for taking this fight.I’m gonna sell all tickets for you this time mate 😉 @danthehangman My Respect to Dan for taking this fight.

'DC' recalled Islam Makhachev's only loss to Adriano Martins in 2015. Cormier mentioned that the only reason Martins was victorious was due to him being able to stand with Makhachev.

"I think it's the toughest fight, for both guys. And if Islam can't get this fight to the ground, it becomes very difficult for him to stand with Dan Hooker. There's only one guy that's beat Islam Makhachev and that was Adriano Martins way back in the day, kicked him in the head with a head kick. It was in Houston, Islam and I, think might've fallen on the same card. It does not happen to Islam, Martins did it when he was able to stay standing. He wasn't able to take him down as effectively as he needed to."

'DC' further added that Dan Hooker is capable of presenting problems to anyone, especially if his opponents are forced to stand with him inside the octagon. However, Makhachev's grappling, power and ability to find submissions will be a lot for Hooker to deal with if the fight goes to the ground.

"With Dan Hooker, Hooker presents a lot of problems for anyone when you're forced to just stand with him. But if Makhachev can get the fight to the ground, I'm telling you man and I've said this before, the grappling, the power, his ability to go find submissions and really just wear you down is second to none. But when you ask me a question of whether or not [Hooker] is the toughest guy that he's ever stood across from in regards to name, recognition, skill, absolutely!"

Catch Cormier's thoughts on Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker on DC & RC below:

Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev will meet in a lightweight showdown at UFC 267

At UFC 267, Dan Hooker will step on short notice to fight Islam Makhachev. After beating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Hooker agreed to replace Rafael dos Anjos, who had to withdraw from the bout.

Makhachev will be heading into the fight off the back of an impressive win over Thiago Moises. A win over 'The Hangman' would definitely be the biggest of his career so far.

