"Hopefully he does big things there" - Robbie Lawler says he is excited about Gable Steveson's move to WWE

Robbie Lawler and Gable Steveson will no longer work for the same company after the former Olympian decided to take his talents to the WWE.

The former UFC welterweight champion said he's happy with Steveson's latest venture. Speaking with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Lawler discussed the Olympic wrestler's decision to pick pro wrestling over MMA.

"I'm excited for him," said Lawler. "It's a big opportunity. I think with his skill set, his athleticism, it's perfect for him. I'm excited for him and hopefully, he does big things there."

Lawler and Steveson are represented by David Martin and his Martin Advisory Group. Steveson previously teased his potential arrival into the UFC by tagging Dana White in a tweet. He also stated that he wanted to be the 'baddest man on the planet.'

As first reported by @ESPN, WWE has announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion @GableSteveson to an exclusive agreement! https://t.co/KWRnei182f pic.twitter.com/4gowLEhzIT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2021

The WWE announced on Thursday that they won the Gable Steveson sweepstakes after securing the services of the collegiate star athlete. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist signed an exclusive deal in the WWE's first-ever name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement.

On top of being included on the WWE roster, Steveson will be allowed to continue wrestling for the University of Minnesota and defend his 2020-21 NCAA national championship.

UFC wanted Gable Steveson for Dana White's Contender Series

Unlike the WWE, the UFC apparently wasn't interested in committing to the Olympic gold medalist. MMA Mania reported that the UFC wanted Steveson to gain experience through the regional circuit before giving him a chance to compete for a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series.

But it appears that WWE has always been Steveson's first choice. During an interview with ESPN, he revealed:

“I’ve been on WWE since I was really young I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time," Steveson told ESPN. "So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice."

