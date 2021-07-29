"Hopefully we can get on the same card together" - when Colby Covington claimed that Daniel Cormier was the GOAT

A few years ago, UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington came out and named Daniel Cormier as the greatest fighter of all time.

Speaking to Chael Sonnen on a podcast in 2018, 'Chaos' considered 'DC' to be the best fighter to ever grace the octagon. Covington also expressed interest in sharing the same card with the former champ-champ:

"DC [Daniel Cormier] is the greatest fighter of all time, you know. No doubt about it. He's undefeated in his career. His losses, that he supposedly had, that the fans think he had, [were] to Jon Jones... I definitely think DC earned GOAT status this weekend [at UFC 226]. He just passed me up for number one pound-for-pound [fighter] and you know, hopefully we can get on the same card together," Colby Covington said.

In the comments above, Covington was referring to Cormier's historic win at UFC 226 when he defeated Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion. With the impressive win, 'DC' also joined an elite club of fighters who have held two UFC championships at the same time.

Cormier went on to fight Miocic two more times and lost both fights. Later, the Louisiana native announced his retirement from the sport.

Colby Covington will take on Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268

According to UFC president Dana White, Colby Covington will meet Kamaru Usman again for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 268 in November. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the location of the event, Madison Square Garden in New York appears to be the front-runner venue.

Usman and Covington last squared off in December 2019 at UFC 245. The highly entertaining back-and-forth fight ended in a TKO victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Since their first encounter, 'Chaos' has only fought once. The 33-year-old fought former 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley in September 2020 and defeated him by TKO via rib injury in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Usman has stacked up three successful title defenses since his victory over Covington.

