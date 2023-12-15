"Hopefully you get the last minute call for 297" - UFC featherweight honored for accomplishments in his hometown, fans cheer on

Fans reacted with joy after a UFC featherweight was recently honored for his accomplishments in his hometown.

Canadian featherweight Kyle Nelson took to his Instagram account, where he shared a photo along with a caption expressing his gratitude for being honored by the Mayor and Councillor in his hometown of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada. He mentioned that he was happy to have been honored and noted that he hopes to open up an MMA gym in the town very soon.

Nelson wrote:

"I'm incredibly proud to have been born and raised in Huntsville and still call it home today. I look forward to opening a Martial Arts gym in Huntsville in the next few years to pass on my knowledge to the next generation"

The UFC featherweight appears to be committed to giving back and continuing to grow the sport in Canada. Fans and friends on 'The Monster' reacted to the post and congratulated him on a well-deserved honor, while others mentioned that they remain hopeful that he will be able to entertain his Canadian fans in Toronto at UFC 297, writing:

"Congrats bro, hopefully you get the last minute call for 297"

"Much congrats on all your hard work! I see you"

"Nice one! Family, Community and friends. True wealth if you have them"

"HUGE CONGRATULATIONS @themonster705_ufc . Very well deserved, proud of you my friend!"

"Love it man! You’re a great example and role model to many."

"You deserve it, you are very hardworking, and incredible, I love watching you fight. congratulations"

Instagram comments.

It remains to be seen whether the UFC featherweight will be added to the Toronto card, as he was among the Canadian fighters included in the most recent event in Canada this past June.

UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson explains his reasoning for opening an MMA gym in Muskoka, Ontario

UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson has definitely been a fighter who has given back to the sport in his own community of Muskoka, Ontario, Canada, as he has opened up a gym in recent years.

While speaking to Michael Asiffo of Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, 'The Monster' explained his reasoning for opening a gym in Muskoka while continuing his journey as a UFC fighter. He mentioned that creating a safe place for youth was a big motivator for his decision, saying:

"They're gonna have a safe place to do it [MMA] and they're not just kinda aimlessly roaming through town getting in trouble and stuff. So, that was something I always wanted to do and again, I was hesitant to do it before I retired." [9:01 - 9:17]