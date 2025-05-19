"Hopefully she recovers and we face each other" - Denice Zamboanga not calling in quits in dream fight vs Stamp Fairtex

Newly crowned undisputed ONE atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga is still hopeful that she and Stamp Fairtex would face each other on the global stage once she recovers well from her injury.
Speaking to seasoned journalist Nick Atkin recently, Zamboanga said that she is still very much looking forward to a match with the Thai superstar and wishes her a speedy recovery.
"I think maybe because God knows that we're friends, he doesn't allow us to fight each other. Kidding aside, I don't know - a lot of people are waiting, and I'm very excited for me and Stamp to fight in the Circle. But yeah, hopefully she recovers and we face each other when she comes back."
Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:
'The Menace' captured the division's interim belt last January after a second-round TKO win over Alyona Rassohyna. This punched her a ticket in a unification match with Stamp, but this went down the drain after the Thai suffered another leg injury.
This left Stamp no choice but to vacate the undisputed title and allowed the Filipina MMA star to become the new champion of the weight class.
Denice Zamboanga explains why Ayaka Miura is good stylistic matchup for her
Now that Stamp would be out for an extended period, Denice Zamboanga will need to face another contender for her first defense of the championship and she named Japanese MMA star and current No. 2-ranked divisional contender Ayaka Miura as a frontrunner.
Zamboanga told Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post that it would be a good challenge for her because of their similar stylistic approach.
"Since she's very active, I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me, so I think it will be a big challenge for me."