"Hoping for another 'Usman moment'" - Belal Muhammad reveals what really went through his mind in fifth round against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad recently reflected on his welterweight title win over Leon Edwards and disclosed what he was thinking in the final round of their bout. He noted that there was desperation from 'Rocky' as he had been in control throughout the fight.
Muhammad earned a unanimous decision win to dethrone Edwards at UFC 304 last July after the judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in his favor. Much was made about the main event taking place at 6 AM local time, which many in the MMA community believed was unfair for the competitors.
During 'UFC 315 Countdown', Muhammad reflected on his long-awaited welterweight title shot and his impressive performance against Edwards. He expressed his joy in being able to achieve exactly what he set out to by causing a mental lapse.
Muhammad mentioned that he noticed Edwards was hoping that he would make a mistake, so he could capitalize like he famously did against Kamaru Usman. The 36-year-old said:
"Before the fight, I said, 'I'm gonna get [Edwards] to a breaking point'. And the best part of the fight is going back and seeing him in the fifth round, where his coach is trying to give him a motivational speech and he tells him shut the f up... I love that turmoil cause I said that's what it was going to be... And then the fifth round, I was like he's going to come hoping for another 'Usman moment'."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (8:23):
Belal Muhammad was prepared for Leon Edwards' surge in the final round
Belal Muhammad also disclosed that he was prepared to tackle Leon Edwards' tactics in the final round of their welterweight title fight at UFC 304.
During the aforementioned video, Muhammad revealed that he was well aware that Edwards would attempt a last-ditch effort at knocking him out with a head kick like he did against Kamaru Usman. He said:
"We prepared for that. We prepared for everything. And I knew that I wasn't going to let him take that moment away from me. Winning that title showed me that with hard work, anything is possible. No matter who doubts you, if you believe in yourself and you put in the grind... you could achieve anything." [8:58]
Check out Belal Muhammad's post-fight interview at UFC 304 below: