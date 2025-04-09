“Horrible shot to get hit with” - Nico Carrillo knows the sheer pain he dealt Sitthichai in brutal one-shot KO in Bangkok

He may have been the one who dealt it, but Nico Carrillo knew the pain Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong went through in their Bangkok duel.

Carrillo scored a pivotal knockout win over the Thai legend in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Scottish knockout merchant folded Sitthichai with a soul-snatching liver shot in his return to featherweight, and bounce back from his ONE 170 defeat to Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Carrillo pointed out that a left hook to the ribs is one of the most horrifying things a fighter can receive in a fight, and a punch he never enjoyed taking.

Nico Carrillo said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Oh s***! Body shots that skim off are the worst! I'm really pleased with the shot and how I set it up, but a horrible shot to get hit with."

Carrillo is a natural brawler who used his size and length to bully the smaller fighters in the bantamweight division, but he switched up his style when he returned to the 155-pound class.

'King of the North' stands at 5-foot-10, just an inch taller than Sitthichai, and he employed a methodical yet powerful approach against the Thai legend.

Relying more on his ring work, Carrillo used his nasty elbows to get into close range before firing absolute bombs down Sitthichai's ribcage in the second round.

Carrillo scored the first knockdown of the fight when he uncorked a gut-wrenching left hook to Sitthichai's midsection with barely a minute left in the second round.

Sensing Sitthichai was on a depleted gas tank, Carrillo unloaded another left hook to the ribs to score the highlight-reel knockout 2:20 into round.

Nico Carrillo takes pride in knocking out Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo's redemption arc started in the best way possible when he knocked out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his return to the featherweight Muay Thai division.

In his post-fight interview, Carrillo admitted that he never expected Sitthichai to crumple in such a manner.

Carrillo, however, was proud to stop one of this generation's best fighters and earn a cool $50,000 bonus.

"I don't know, to be honest. Yeah. I absolutely expected him to be durable. He's been an absolute boss, and he's rarely ever been stopped in his full career. I think that [Marat] Grigorian stopped him, and that was about it."

