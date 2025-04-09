“Stars can’t shine without darkness” - Nico Carrillo feels enlightened after conquering himself against Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo bested his own demons and emerged triumphant in his featherweight Muay Thai debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 over the weekend.

After enduring the toughest loss of his career against interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane last January, 'King of The North' bounced back in a massive way by taking out 'Killer Kid' in round 2 via a statement-making body shot knockout.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts, Carrillo shared how grateful he is to overcome a mental hurdle and prove his doubters wrong.

"Today, I beat an absolute world beater in Sittichai, but I overcame a bigger battle than that, and that was against the man that looks back at me in the mirror every day. Stars can’t shine without darkness. We must suffer in order to find true peace. ❤️"

Moreover, the Scottish KO machine also sent a message to the entire 155-pound Muay Thai division after taking out the no.4 ranked contender.

"Thank you, everyone. Featherweight division, I am here!"

Nico Carrillo certainly sent shockwaves through the stacked featherweight Muay Thai ranks when he made it look easy against a respected veteran like Sitthichai.

Nico Carrillo reveals generous gift to fiance after receiving a $50,000 bonus

Nico Carrillo joined Roman Kryklia as the two recepients of a cool $50,000 performance incentive from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for their respective finishes at ONE Fight Night 30.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, 'King Of The North' says he'll gladly spoil his fiance after collecting the extra moolah.

"She has been with me through the hardest time of my life this year. She stood by me through everything, so now it’s my time to get back to her. She will get a lovely Dior bag at the airport."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

