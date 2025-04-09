“He's rarely ever been stopped” - Nico Carrillo proud to have finished extremely tough and durable foe Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo takes great pride in being able to take out a notoriously durable adversary like Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Ad

'King of The North' came away with a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday for his scintillating finish over 'Killer Kid' at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After forcing the Thai veteran on his back foot using immense pressure and powerful strikes, Carrillo brutalized Sitthichai's midsection with hellacious liver blows to return to the win column.

Shortly after his successful featherweight Muay Thai debut, the 26-year-old Scot admitted he wasn't expecting to penetrate Sitthichai's defenses quite easily.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I don't know, to be honest. Yeah. I absolutely expected him to be durable," Nico Carrillo said in his ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interview.

"He's been an absolute boss, and he's rarely ever been stopped in his full career. I think that [Marat] Grigorian stopped him, and that was about it," he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nico Carrilo's killer instinct has been on full display in the home of martial arts, with all of his five wins coming inside the distance.

To demolish a respected fighter like Sitthichai in such a manner is truly a statement performance and puts the entire 155-pound division on notice.

Nico Carrillo proud to have conquered his demons in a bounce-back win

Nico Carrillo admittedly dealt with self-doubt after his crushing defeat at the hands of interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane last January.

Ad

'King of the North' put a lot of pressure on himself in his bid for redemption against Sitthichai. In a touching Instagram post, the Scottish KO artist reflected on his breakthrough performance:

"Today, I beat an absolute world beater in Sittichai, but I overcame a bigger battle than that, and that was against the man that looks back at me in the mirror every day. Stars can’t shine without darkness. We must suffer in order to find true peace. Thank you, everyone. Featherweight division, I am here!"

Ad

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.