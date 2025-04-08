Nico Carrillo admits holding back KO power leading up to Sitthichai finish: “I was just slowing stuff down”

Nico Carrillo admits that he took things a notch down in preparation for his assignment against battle-tested Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30.

'King of the North', who's built his brand around his knockout power, focused on a more technical approach in the hopes of seeing off the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp superstar last Friday, April 4.

He revealed to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin shortly after beating Sitthichai:

"That's exactly how this camp went [focusing on techniques]. I wasn't punching super hard [during] this camp or anything. I was doing a lot of kicking and I was doing a lot of clinching. I was just slowing stuff down, really."

While he seemed prepared to tango with Sitthichai and display a more savvy side of his game, Nico Carrillo's knockout power was all that mattered in their featherweight Muay Thai tussle inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrillo closed out his night in Bangkok with a devastating left hook that sat down the eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion near the turnbuckle with just 40 seconds left in round two.

Watch his full interview on Bangkok Post below:

Nico Carrillo and Roman Kryklia bag performance bonuses at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo's successful debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. Other victims who have fallen to the Scottish warrior's immense power were Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Furkan Karabag.

'King of the North' was joined by two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia, as the only two recipients of the sum from an exciting night out in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ukrainian superstar succeeded in defending his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title for the first time at the expense of British newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the opening round of their joust. It was his sixth finish from seven appearances on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

