"Horses**t!" - Joe Rogan slams MMA fans who think Conor McGregor is done

Joe Rogan recently slammed MMA fans who believe Conor McGregor's days as an elite UFC star are over.

The popular commentator and podcast host dismissed the narrative that McGregor won't be able to return to form after his freak accident at UFC 264.

Rogan recently spoke about the issue on episode number 1685 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comedian Shane Gillis as his guest.

"I did not enjoy the way people, who are not MMA experts, were talking about the conclusion of that fight. And they were saying that Conor is old and Conor is done; he doesn't have the anger anymore or the drive to become a champion."

According to Rogan, all those claims about Conor McGregor are misguided.

"Horses**t! You people don't know anything about MMA," Rogan said. "Let me tell you what happened. You got a guy who went out there, guns blazing, giving it his all with a pre-existing injury and he got beat by a better man."

However, the UFC commentator clarified that he believes Dustin Poirier would have defeated Conor McGregor regardless of the injury.

Rogan pointed out that 'The Diamond' historically does well in later rounds, which is why it's safe to assume that he would have performed better as the fight went into deeper waters.

Joe Rogan explains why he interviewed Conor McGregor after a traumatic loss

Joe Rogan received a ton of backlash due to his decision to interview Conor McGregor, who had just broken his left leg.

But according to Rogan, it was the Irishman's idea all along.

"And people are like, 'Why did you interview him?' He actually brought me over," Rogan revealed. "He said like 'Come on Joe, let's have a f***ing podcast'. He asked me to sit down next to him. I was like, 'How am I gonna do this'. I feel like I should just get something out of him. Even if you recognize the fact that he is emotionally charged up, this is just him expressing himself when he is emotionally charged up."

In the past, Joe Rogan has been vocal about being against giving post-fight interviews to fighters, especially those who just got knocked out.

The comedian revealed that an interview he had with a concussed Daniel Cormier made him realize that post-fight interviews aren't always called for. However, the decision appears to be above Rogan's pay grade as UFC broadcasters continually do them.

Edited by Harvey Leonard