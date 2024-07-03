"How is Alex not first," "That’s what happens when you fight" - Fans react as Alex Pereira moves past Jon Jones on UFC pound-for-pound list

Alex Pereira was able to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time as he defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 303. Following his latest victory, 'Poatan' moved ahead of Jon Jones on the UFC's official pound-for-pound list, although Islam Makhachev was able to retain the top spot.

Happy Punch shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Alex Pereira has overtaken Jon Jones in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound ranking 😱"

Check out the Instagram post from Happy Punch below:

Fans shared their reaction to the news. @hamoodyy_cle1 questioned how Pereira is not ahead of Makhachev as well:

"How is Alex not first 😂"

@cade_coplen noted that 'Poatan' has been very active over the past several months:

"that’s what happens when you fight.."

@t._ayl0r believes that, while Pereira is not the greatest of all time, he is the best right now:

"he should undeniably be top. he’s not the goat or anything but. pound for pound 1"

@exsuko_ suggested that Jones, who is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, deserves the top spot due to his illustrious career:

"If you’re an active fighter your still hold all your accolades , Islam hasn’t had Jon jones career and pereira hasn’t had islams career and while I agree they’re all deserving of being the best in their own regard we can’t just look at their careers as if recent we have to look at their careers as whole"

Check out the best fan reactions to the updated pound-for-pound list below:

Alex Pereira could snub Magomed Ankalaev, and face Jan Blachowicz next

There has been plenty of speculation as to who Alex Pereira will face next - with a matchup against Magomed Ankalaev and a move to heavyweight the most discussed options. 'Poatan's' manager recently hinted that Jan Blachowicz may be the next challenger for the light heavyweight title.

Jorge Guimarães responded to a poll asking who Pereira should face next with Ankalaev, Blachowicz, the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic listed as the options. The light heavyweight champion's manager suggested that the No.4-ranked light heavyweight could be next in line in a screenshot captured by Championship Rounds, who tweeted:

"Alex Pereira's manager, Jorge Guimarães, commented under a post asking who is next for Alex Pereira? His answer: Jan Blachowicz 👀 #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Blachowicz previously welcomed Pereira to the light heavyweight division at UFC 291 last July. While he gave 'Poatan' his toughest challenge at 205 pounds thus far - losing the bout via a controversial split decision - it is hard to make a case that he is deserving of the next title opportunity.

The No.4-ranked light heavyweight's last win came against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36 over two years as his opponent was unable to continue after tearing his ACL. It is unclear if the UFC would get on board for a rematch between the two as Blachowicz has not returned to the octagon since losing to Pereira nearly a year ago.

