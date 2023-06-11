‘How bad can a good girl get’ - Former UFC star Paige VanZant sets pulses racing with sultry social media display

Paige VanZant added to her collection of sultry images online with a compilation video.

VanZant was once an active combat sports athlete who became a superstar in the UFC. Over the past two years, ‘12 Gauge’ has utilized her physical features to make a living on OnlyFans and other social media platforms with NSFW content.

The 29-year-old recently posted an Instagram video showcasing several risque images with the caption saying:

“…… how bad can a good girl get??? 🖤”

VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014 after starting her professional MMA career with a 3-1 record. ‘12 Gauge’ grew a massive fanbase with three consecutive UFC wins before struggling to become a world champion.

After losing four of her next six fights, VanZant parted ways with the UFC, ending her run with a promotional record of 5-4. She transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing by fighting under the BKFC banner twice, losing both. ‘12 Gauge’ last fought in July 2021, losing by a unanimous decision against fellow UFC veteran Rachel Ostovich.

Fans react to Paige VanZant’s recent sultry pictures posted on Instagram

Paige VanZant seems to be succeeding with her business ventures. The former UFC fighter has gained 93.6k Instagram followers for her alternate account, specifically for NSFW content. After her latest compilation video, the comment section was filled with various responses, including some saying:

“Not enough to spend money on”

Instagram comment

“Shes f*ckin desperate her career if she had one down the pan”

Instagram comment

“When your trying way to hard and your the only one that don't notice 👏👏👏”

Instagram comment

“That's a dangerous question”

Instagram comment

In 2022, Paige VanZant was supposed to make her BKFC return against Charisa Sigala. The bout was initially re-scheduled and then permanently scratched for undisclosed reasons. Since then, ‘12 Gauge’ hasn’t spent much time discussing when and if she plans to fight again.

With that said, BKFC president David Feldman revealed he believes VanZant wants another bare-knuckle fight. Regardless of who she’s matched up against, ‘12 Gauge’ tends to be a big draw for BKFC. Only time will tell if the 29-year-old decides to make her return to one of the fastest-growing combat sports on the planet.

Poll : 0 votes