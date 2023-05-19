Ex-UFC and OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant teases huge collaboration with WWE's Mandy Rose

Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant and former WWE superstar Mandy Rose have teased a huge collaboration.

The two have drifted away from their respective careers and have started to solely focus on selling exclusive content. While VanZant is on the platform, OnlyFans, which she joined in September last year, Rose sells her content on a site called FanTime.

Despite working on different sites, Paige VanZant and Mandy Rose are set to collaborate for their upcoming content. The former WWE superstar recently took to Twitter to announce the news and said:

"Y’all ready for this collab ?? stay tuned‼️ @paigevanzant"

Paige VanZant has had quite an eventful past few years. She left the UFC in 2020 and went on to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). However, she has competed in BKFC just twice so far and was last seen in action back in 2021.

During her hiatus from fighting, VanZant also signed with pro-wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling. However, she has been inactive for a while and made her last appearance in May 2022.

Paige VanZant–Mandy Rose collaboration: Why was the former NXT women's champion released?

Mandy Rose was one of the most popular WWE superstars last year. She had one of the longest championship reigns in the history of WWE NXT and was a fan-favorite. However, her time in the company was abruptly brought to an end in December 2022.

It was later revealed that Mandy Rose's presence on FanTime is what led to her being released from the company. After some of her images on the platform were leaked on the internet, WWE decided to terminate her contract as the content infringed on the promotion's moral code.

Journalist Sean Sapp took to Twitter to report the news and stated:

"Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

