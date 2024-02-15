"How does he bounce back from that?" - Alexander Volkanovski predicts prolonged self-hype will bite Ilia Topuria "in the a**" after UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this weekend. The long-time featherweight champion recently revealed his thoughts on his opponent downplaying his ability leading up to their bout.

Speaking at the media day for the event, 'The Great' stated:

"Him just saying that, he doesn't know details. I know for a fact he does not understand the game like me so for him to just think that I'm just kicking, he doesn't understand timing, the distance. There's so many different layers there. If you don't understand that, mate, I'm going to mop the floor with you this weekend. Hopefully, that's just all talk. Otherwise, it's going to be a walk in the park for me."

When asked about Topuria already labeling himself as a champion, Volkanovski responded:

"It can bite you in the a**, mate. Could you imagine what it's going to be like once I get my hand raised, I'm wearing that belt? Playing the whole superstar thing - 'I'm going to do this, Conor McGregor, no top guys going to', all this sort of stuff and you go out there - mate, everyone's going to completely forget about you. It's going to hurt. That's going to hurt him a lot. How does he bounce back from that?"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria's trash-talk below:

Expand Tweet

Volkanovski added that he believes Topuria is just playing a game and noted that he is expecting his opponent to be heavily prepared for their bout. The former has never lost at 145 pounds, while the latter is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria is letting the moment get to his head

Alexander Volkanovski will fight in a title bout for the ninth consecutive time when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this weekend.

'The Great' recently revealed that he believes 'El Matador' is allowing things to get to his head. Speaking to Kevin Iole, he shared that he doesn't believe his opponent has earned the hype to talk how he has been before adding:

"I think [he] just lives a totally different lifestyle to me and that ain't going to be enough. That's why I am going to go out there and show him what's up and then walk through this guy. I don't hate the guy. Maybe it's just going to his head. He's probably a good kid, but if he wants to be a great champion one day, he needs me to do what I'm going to do this weekend. Maybe then he'll bounce back in a very positive way."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria's trash-talk below (starting at the 3:15 mark):

The No.3-ranked featherweight has been exuding plenty of confidence ahead of his first title opportunity. He has revealed that he believes the bout will not be a challenge and that he will make the long-time featherweight champion look like a punching bag.