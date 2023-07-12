How Bruce Buffer became a multi-millionaire: Andrew Petcash reveals the ‘genius’ of the legendary UFC announcer

Despite not actually being a fighter, UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer remains one of the promotion’s most popular and most recognizable figures.

Buffer has been with the MMA promotion since its early years, making his first appearance in the octagon at UFC 8 way back in 1996.

Twitter’s Andrew Petcash has dedicated a fascinating thread to the announcer. It details some incredible facts about him and how he became one of the UFC’s most recognizable – and bankable personalities.

Petcash’s thread explains how Bruce Buffer stumbled upon his half-brother, famous boxing announcer Michael Buffer, largely by chance. Reportedly, it was Bruce who helped to trademark Michael’s now-legendary “Let’s get ready to rumble!” line, a trademark that Petcash now claims is valued at $400m.

It was Michael who helped his half-brother to become the UFC’s primary announcer, something that he was initially paid $750 for. In the years that have followed, Bruce has parlayed his fame with the UFC into becoming an even more successful businessman, with Petcash detailing some of the other business ventures that he is involved in.

The thread ends with a video of Buffer explaining his feelings on the importance of marketing, with the UFC announcer stating the following:

“Everything in life is marketing. You can have the greatest product in the world, be a diamond in this hand, a piece of coal in this hand, you market the diamond incorrectly, you market the coal like a diamond, everybody buys the coal, so marketing is very key, it’s the number one key aspect, beside from being behind a great product and doing business with the best people that you can do business with, which is what I choose when I start ventures or start companies such as Millions or whatever. I work with the best, I get behind the best to build the best.”

Bruce Buffer UFC announcer: Why did Sean Strickland hit out at the veteran?

Bruce Buffer is one of the UFC’s longest-tenured personalities, having first appeared in the octagon way back in 1996.

While reports have stated that Buffer was once paid around $750 for his appearances with the promotion, these days, his salary is estimated to be $50,000 per fight. This means he’s better paid than many of the UFC’s athletes.

Recently, though, middleweight contender Sean Strickland hit out at the announcer, quoting Buffer as advising him to “carry (himself) with class.” Strickland essentially labeled Buffer delusional, suggesting that he “didn’t understand what (he) is.”

