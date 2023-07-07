Sean Strickland takes aim at UFC announcer Bruce Buffer - "I don't think you understand what you are" 

Sean Strickland recently took aim at veteran voice of the octagon, Bruce Buffer after reflecting on advice he tried to give him.

Strickland took to Twitter and quoted a message that Buffer gave him, which essentially implied how the middleweight should conduct himself. 'Tarzan' mentioned that the UFC announcer noted that he should be classier because of his status in the sport.

He wrote:

"Sean carry yourself with class." - Bruce Buffer to Sean Strickland

The middleweight contender then continued by firing back at Buffer and mentioned he is aware of who he is and what he does for a living. It's unclear why 'Tarzan' took offense to the point, where he felt the need to address him on social media. But, he suggested that the UFC announcer should follow his own advice, writing:

"More delusional from the entertainment industry, self importance is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people...I understand what I am... I don't think you understand what you are..."

It remains to be seen on whether Bruce Buffer will respond of if both he and 'Tarzan' disagree.

Could Sean Strickland earn the next middleweight title shot?

Based on the current landscape of the UFC's middleweight division, it is possible that Sean Strickland could earn the next title shot against Israel Adesanya.

There are plenty of factors, but the bout between Dricus du Plessis and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker tomorrow night at UFC 290 will be an indicator. It is believed that the winner of the fight will challenge 'Izzy' next, however, that might not happen should they absorb too much damage in their fight.

Adesanya is all but confirmed to defend his title at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on September 10, so if the winner is unable to make a quick turnaround, 'Tarzan' could be the next man up. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and coming off an impressive win over Abus Magomedov, where he received little damage. So, he could be in a great position to earn the next shot because 'Izzy' hasn't fought him yet.

