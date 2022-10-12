UFC 282 tickets: Price and how to buy?

UFC 282 is scheduled for December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The rematch between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka is being targeted for the main event.

The pair collided for the first time in June this year at UFC 275, with Prochazka submitting Teixeira in the final round for the light heavyweight championship. The rematch promises to be just as thrilling as their first clash.

The fighters kept going back-and-forth for almost five rounds. Just minutes after the Czech was almost knocked out on his feet, he came back to cinch up a rear-naked choke with 28 seconds left in the fight. Teixeira had no choice but to tap out and Prochazka was declared the new light heavyweight champion.

How are you scoring this Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Procházka main event at What a fight!!How are you scoring this Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Procházka main event at #UFC275 ?! What a fight!!How are you scoring this Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Procházka main event at #UFC275?! https://t.co/VYB5GGTphV

Following the fight, Teixeira immediately asked for a rematch. He had a willing dance partner in the Czech Republic native who showed dissatisfaction at his own performance despite being at the winning end of the Fight of the Night.

How to buy tickets for UFC 282 Teixeira vs. Prochazka?

Tickets for the fight are available on SeatGeek with the prices starting from $334 all the way upto $9,892 for floor seats. However, it is important to note that UFC has not officially announced the sale or price of the tickets yet.

Ticket prices are subject to change based on demand and how close the fight date is. Official prices are only revealed when the time, date, and location are finalized.

UFC 282 Teixeira vs. Prochazka card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka - Light heavyweight bout

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio - Welterweight bout

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula - Middleweight bout

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez - Featherweightt bout

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva - Featherweight bout

Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till - Middleweight bout

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus - Heavyweight bout

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley - Middleweight bout

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador - Flyweight bout

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett - Middleweight bout

Cameron Saaiman vs. Ronnie Lawrence - Bantamweight bout

