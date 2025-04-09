"How can anyone hate this man" - Fans react as Alex Pereira stuns hometown with unexpected gesture

Former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira is mostly seen in two different lights: the frightening KO puncher and the fun-loving social media jokester. We rarely see the humanitarian side of the great 'Poatan'. As it turns out, the man is as much of an angel outside the cage as he is a demon inside it.

In a recent video released on social media, the former UFC middleweight and light-heavyweight king visited a local supermarket in his hometown in Brazil and randomly paid for people's groceries.

Check out Pereira's random acts of kindness in the video below:

Fans are loving this, with @ElonovMMA saying:

"How can anyone hate this man"

Meanwhile, @AintFredoYou said:

"Alex Pereira turning into Shaq. We’re gonna see random ads of him for toasters and shit before we know it."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Comments on the video. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampsRDS on X]

When Alex Pereira gave away a thousand boxes of food to people in his hometown

It turns out that his supermarket act of kindness is not an isolated incident for Alex Pereira. The man has a penchant for selflessly giving back to those in need. And he's been doing it ever since he became big and had more than enough money for himself and his family.

In a video released ahead of his fight with Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 307 last year, Pereira was seen returning to his childhood neighborhood of Batistini, where he distributed over a thousand boxes of food and other essentials to families in the favela.

In the clip, Pereira said:

"My reality used to be theirs. I went through a lot of hardship, and my biggest fear was always being hungry. So if I can do something to help, I'll do it."

Check out Pereira's comments below:

