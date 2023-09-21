How does Colby Covington's record stack up against Leon Edwards'? Here's a detailed comparison and opponents breakdown

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards is set to defend his title against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 295 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the event, let's take a look at how Colby Covington's record stacks up against that of the 170-pound champion.

'Chaos' is currently 17-3 as a professional MMA fighter. He started his professional career way back in February 2012 and stacked up five consecutive wins before joining the UFC.

Covington has competed in 15 UFC bouts and has gotten his hand raised in 12 of them. This includes victories over names like Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Bryan Barberena, and Robbie Lawler.

'Chaos' has competed against Kamaru Usman twice for the undisputed UFC welterweight belt, coming up short on both occasions.

Leon Edwards currently holds a professional MMA record of 21-3 (1). 'Rocky' started his professional journey in June 2011 and won eight of his first nine fights. This led to him joining the UFC. The 32-year-old has been a part of 16 octagon fights and has won 13 of them.

During his UFC tenure, Edwards has gotten the better of fighters like Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena.

'Rocky' has a 2-1 record against Kamaru Usman, with both of those victories coming in championship fights.

Colby Covington record: Does his recent run warrant a UFC title shot?

As the title fight between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards was recently announced for UFC 296, many raised questions about whether 'Chaos' was worthy of another title shot so soon.

The 35-year-old is 2-2 in his last four UFC encounters, with both defeats coming against Kamaru Usman in title fights. His last two wins have been against Jorge Masvidal and Robbie Lawler, both of whom have parted ways with the UFC.

In order to look at Covington's last win against a currently active UFC fighter, one would have to go over five years back to June 2018. This was when the 35-year-old defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

UFC 296 will mark Covington's third title fight in his last five UFC outings. It remains to be seen whether 'Chaos' will finally be able to capture undisputed UFC gold or not.