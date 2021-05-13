How does Conor McGregor's net worth compare with Lionel Messi's net worth?

Conor McGregor outranked everyone else to rank No. 1 on Forbes' 2021 list of the world's highest-paid athletes.

After ranking 4th in 2018 with $99 million earnings thanks to the Floyd Mayweather fight and then 16th in 2020, this is the first time 'The Notorious' has made it to the No.1 spot on the annual list released by Forbes.

Conor McGregor surpassed football megastars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as NFL quarterback Dak Prescott, who are the only other athletes on the list to have surpassed $100 million in total earnings.

The four on this year's list join only five other athletes to have made more than $100 million in a single year - Roger Federer, Floyd Mayweather, Neymar Jr., Manny Pacquiao, and Tiger Woods.

Conor McGregor vs. Lionel Messi - Net Worth Comparison

Despite Conor McGregor outranking Lionel Messi on the Forbes list, the Argentine superstar has a net worth that is three times what the Crumlin native is worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor has a net worth of $200 million, which includes his $100 million (approx.) payday against Floyd Mayweather.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, currently has a net worth of approximately $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of the highest-paid footballers in the history of the sport, the Argentine's current contract with Barcelona earns him an average base annual salary of $168 million. On top of that, he earns roughly $40 million from endorsements.

Conor McGregor, 32, raked in $180 million in earnings this past year, out of which $158 million was earned out of competition. He is the only athlete on this year's list to have earned more than $100 million off-field.

Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. https://t.co/IJxkfSUhHH pic.twitter.com/fS4yXD3hub — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 12, 2021

The massive amount that Conor McGregor earned off-field is because of the recent sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand. It was reported in April that the Irishman, along with co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin, sold a majority stake of the company to Proximo Spirits in a $600 million deal.

Conor McGregor continues to remain a stakeholder in the company, according to what spokesperson Karen J. Kessler told the Irish Mirror.

Proper Twelve ALL DAY! There is no smoother 4 year old whiskey on the planet, let alone the market than Proper Twelve. Wait until you see what is coming! More age! Innovation! We are only warming up the barrels here!

Proper is King! https://t.co/YW2xAhGw4n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Lionel Messi, 33, ranked second on the list, earning a sum of $130 million in a year, which was punctuated by his failed attempt to leave Barcelona, the club where he has played all his life.

The football maestro made $97 million of his earnings on the field and the remaining $33 million from his lifetime contract with Adidas and other sponsorships.