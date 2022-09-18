How does Dana White's net worth compare to Vince McMahon's net worth?

Dana White and Vince McMahon are two behemoths in the combat sports industry. Both figures have spearheaded the progress of their respective companies and elevated them to unprecedented levels of success.

It is estimated that the UFC president is worth $500 million including all his assets. White took over the reins of the UFC in 2001, and has since transformed it into the world's premier mixed martial arts organization.

He has expanded the UFC to include multiple shows including The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White's Contender Series, and live events nearly every week of the year. The biggest names in MMA fight for the UFC include Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Francis Ngannou.

Acquired in 2001 for $2 million as a subsidiary of Zuffa, the UFC was sold in 2016 to Endeavor for $4.025 billion. At the time of the sale, White owned 9% of the company. He made a cool $360 million from the sale owing to his share in the company and remained in his top role at the helm of the company.

Dana White, by owning 9% of the business, built a net worth 4x greater, over $500M - without ever taking a punch. 10) How important is equity in a business?Conor Mcgregor, the most popular fighter in UFC history, has a net worth of $140M.So what?Dana White, by owning 9% of the business, built a net worth 4x greater, over $500M - without ever taking a punch. https://t.co/YUu9cxPdpW

Since then, White has claimed that the UFC's worth has rocketed to $7 billion, thus increasing his own net worth.

According to Forbes, Vince McMahon has amassed a fortune worth $2.4 billion and the company he raised to such lofty heights rakes in $1 billion annually.

Vince McMahon acquired Capitol Wrestling Corporation from his father before renaming it twice to the World Wrestling Federation and then later in 2002, to World Wrestling Entertainment.

As chairman and CEO of the entertainment company, he propelled it to worldwide popularity. It went from being a regional operation to a global entity, recognized across the world. McMahon acquired many competitors over the course of his tenure as the CEO of WWE.

Dana White wished Vince McMahon the best in his retirement

Long touted as rivals and sharing a hot and cold relationship with each other, Dana White and Vince McMahon sure have had their encounters.

McMahon recently withdrew from WWE and retired amidst sexual misconduct allegations. His daughter Stephanie McMahon took over the company in his stead as chairwoman.

White praised the former CEO for his work ethic and the incredible work he has put in at his promotion. He said in an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox:

"He has purposely gone out of his way to stick the hatchet in my back when he didn't even need to stick the hatchet in my back. Vince McMahon is a killer man, he's a killer. What he's built that business into and what he's done is unbelievable. And I hope that whatever he goes on to next, he's happy."

Even with the unnecessary grievances on McMahon's part, White did wish him the best in his retirement and hoped for his happiness.

Watch Dana White's full interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox:

