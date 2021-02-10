How is ex-NBA ace C.J. Watson connected to the domestic abuse case between Floyd Mayweather and his ex-girlfriend?

Floyd Mayweather apparently lost it in 2010 over then NBA star C.J. Watson sleeping with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Josie Harris. Josie Harris was granted a restraining order on October 10, 2010 to keep Floyd Mayweather at a distance of 100 yards from her.

Floyd Mayweather was reportedly upset when he heard that Ms. Harris was dating former Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls guard C.J. Watson. According to a TMZ report, Ms. Harris claimed that Floyd Mayweather struck her 'multiple times in the head with his fist' and also threatened to kill her. Mayweather's 10-year old son was a witness to the incident and told police that he saw his father hitting and kicking his mother during an argument at Josie Harris' home in southwest Las Vegas.

Following the incident, Floyd Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in county jail in 2012 for battery. Mayweather was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and attend a 12-month domestic violence program, on top of paying a £2000 fine.

Floyd Mayweather was also charged with theft for having allegedly stolen Ms. Harris' cellphone. She also claimed that she had called the police as Mayweather wouldn't leave so they had to escort him away. However, Mayweather returned after the cops left and attacked Josie Harris. The quote doing the rounds on the internet was that Floyd Mayweather had threatened to make both Josie Harris and C.J. Watson 'disappear'.

Conor Mcgregor took a jibe at Floyd Mayweather ahead of their boxing bout.

Conor McGregor is looking to use Floyd Mayweather's domestic abuse conviction to gain a mental edge over the boxer, ahead of the pair's 500 million pound mega-fight.

The Irish star was pictured wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey with C.J. Watson's number 23 on it. This picked up some tension on the internet as the then Warriors' number 23, Daymond Green, posted a picture of McGregor on Instagram sporting the jersey and commented:

We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma

Not one to be spoken to like that, Conor instantly replied:

I don't know who the f*** you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school.