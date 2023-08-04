"How the f*ck do you do that?" - Fan's perfect rendition of Dustin Poirier's brutal KO loss against Justin Gaethje has Internet in awe

Justin Gaethje got his revenge on Dustin Poirier in spectacular fashion at UFC 291. 'The Highlight' secured a stunning victory by knocking out Poirier with a perfectly timed head kick at 1:00 of Round 2. This victory also earned him the title of the second-ever BMF champion.

Gaethje's winning move was a right-leg high kick that was cleverly disguised behind a punch but was partially blocked by Poirier's arm. Gaethje's powerful kick burst through the defense, forcing 'The Diamond' to topple backward. The 34-year-old Arizona native didn't waste time after his opponent was knocked down and unleashed a follow-up punch to secure his spectacular victory.

A TikTok influencer known as Paigio gained attention on Reddit for creating a flawless recreation of Dustin Poirier's devastating KO loss to Justin Gaethje.

Fans were amazed by TikToker's accurate replication of the fight.

"Fu*kin 10-7. throw in the towel coach."

"I am actually impressed with the timing."

"This is the same kid who did some other ones. Its pretty impressive at times."

"Dustin Poirier didn't actually adjust his shorts at that moment, the guy imitating him added it."

"This is me on every fight night."

"It's scary how good he is at these."

"Dudes talented he can have a career as a stunt double or some shit."

"The foot slide and everything... How the fu*k do you do that?"

Dustin Poirier explains why losing to Justin Gaethje is more difficult to accept than losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite facing a setback at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier finds it harder to accept his loss to Justin Gaethje compared to his defeat against UFC Hall-of-Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 34-year-old Louisiana native feels he is more skilled than Gaethje, which makes the loss more challenging for him to come to terms with. Previously, he had experienced a submission defeat at the hands of 'The Eagle' in their lightweight title clash at UFC 242.

'The Diamond' shared his thoughts during his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

"Khabib was better than me. I lost Saturday to somebody who I think I'm better than."

He added:

"Yeah. I was away from home for nine weeks in training camp. I dieted 11 weeks, sacrificed so much, was really focused, man, was really, really focused, and felt great, the best I've ever felt. Honestly, the best I've ever felt."

