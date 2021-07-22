How did former UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo die?

Ryan Jimmo succumbed to a tragic death in hospital from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run by a truck driver on June 26, 2016.

Ryan Jimmo was a Canadian mixed martial artist who competed in the UFC light heavyweight division between 2012 and 2015.

The incident took place in a parking lot on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton, Canada. Born on November 27, 1981, Ryan Jimmo was 34 years old at the time.

Jimmo had 19 wins and 5 losses as a professional mixed martial artist. Out of his seven UFC outings, he won three and lost four.

His last fight was against Francimar Barroso at UFC Fight Night 67 on May 30, 2015, which he lost via a decision.

26-year-old sentenced to eight years in prison for hit-and-run death of Ryan Jimmo

It took his family nearly two-and-a-half long years to get a resolution for the death of Ryan Jimmo. But it finally happened on December 3, 2018, when 26-year-old Anthony Getschel was sentenced to six years for manslaughter and two more years for fleeing the scene. He would not have the right to drive for eight years following as well.

Despite running away from the scene, Getschel turned himself in within 48 hours. He was charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Getschel pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The sentence was passed by the Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil, who called the incident "a complete tragedy."

Incidents leading up to Ryan Jimmo's death

According to a statement read out in the Edmorton courtroom, Getschel came up with his truck behind Jimmo's jeep on Whyte Avenue and 101st, and followed it into the parking lot of the H2O Lounge, per CBC.

Jimmo went up to the driver's side and challenged Getschel to a fight because of their rash driving, but then walked back to his jeep. The two did not know each other prior to this encounter.

Ryan Jimmo stopped and turned around when he heard something being said from the truck. Soon afterwards, Getschel accelerated his vehicle and struck Jimmo, going over two concrete parking curbs.

Jimmo was taken to the hospital by his fiance Roxie Reese, who he had proposed to only hours before, and other bystanders. He passed away in the emergency room at around 2:45 am.

Getschel, on the other hand, hid his truck in Mill Creek Ravine, took a taxi home, and the next day changed the license plate after falsely reporting the previous one to be stolen.

However, Getschel was remorseful enough during the trial and well aware of the pain his actions had caused.

"I’m very sorry for the pain that I caused. I’ll never be able to forgive myself for what happened," Anthony Getschel told Ryan Jimmo's family at the court.

