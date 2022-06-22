How to get UFC Salt Lake City tickets?

UFC Salt Lake City (UFC 278) is set to take place on August 20, 2022, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets go on pre-sale today on Ticketmaster.com and prices currently start at around $220 for a basic ticket.

The general public will be able to purchase their tickets on Friday, June 24. A single buyer cannot buy more than eight tickets. It's advised by Ticketmaster to arrive 10 minutes early and have everything ready for checkout in order to avoid disappointment.

UFC Salt Lake City will see Leon Edwards once again fight Kamaru Usman, this time for the welterweight belt. Since losing to Usman via unanimous decision in 2015, Edwards is undefeated in 10 fights. This run includes nine wins and a no-contest against Belal Muhammad.

The Birmingham-based fighter has waited a long time for his rematch. He has had to face Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and Vicente Luque, among other top-level welterweights, during his rise to another shot at 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Watch Dana White speak about the UFC coming to Utah below:

Dana White has been very vocal about his excitement for UFC 278. This is the first pay-per-view UFC event to take place in Utah, which will make the tickets hard to get.

Who else uses the UFC Salt Lake City venue - Vivint Arena?

The stadium is mainly used to host Utah Jazz basketball games in the NBA. The venue is also home to the WNBA team Utah Starzz and was once used by the arena football team Utah Blaze.

Vivint Arena also had the honor of hosting figure skating and short track speed skating competitions for the 2002 Winter Olympics. During the Games, the venue was renamed the Salt Lake Ice Center.

The stadium has 18,306 seats for basketball and 14,000 for ice hockey and indoor football. For concerts, it has a full capacity of 20,000. Ice hockey has been a big part of Vivint Arena's success since hosting the Frozen Fury event at the start of 2021.

Frozen Fury is a pre-season series that sees the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head in front of 14,000 people.

The stadium will host a UFC pay-per-view event for the very first time in less than two months. Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Leon Edwards in the headliner of UFC Salt Lake City.

