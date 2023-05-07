Former kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate became a social media celebrity thanks to his provocative and often offensive posts and his frequent appearances on reality television.

His controversial and often divisive opinions on themes of masculinity, politics, and social issues have made him a household name. Although he is a successful kickboxer and has won numerous world titles in European kickboxing leagues, he is better known as an influencer thanks to his social media following and public image.

Andrew Tate frequently shares footage of himself sparring or hitting the mitts, perhaps to remind the world of his roots and his fighting prowess. Fans, however, are now questioning Tate's skills as a kickboxer after watching a video of him sparring on Twitter. Tate, who repeatedly did not tuck his chin in and instead kept it high, was hit with several blows in the course of the sparring video.

While Andrew Tate eventually got the better of his sparring partner through a solid body shot, the footage was enough for fans to form an opinion about the former kickboxer's fighting abilities.

Watch the full sparring video below:

One fan couldn't help but question the fans who put Andrew Tate on a pedestal as an alpha due to his outspoken and confident personality:

"This y’all’s alpha?"

Another fan wrote that Tate would have a hard time fighting notable fellow influencers in a potential fight:

"Ain’t no way Tate steps in the ring with Jake, Logan or KSI with his retina issue. He’d be risking going blind."

Yet another fan pointed out:

"For those roasting, he’s not fighting in southpaw which is his actual stance. He’s also retired for a reason. It’s been 5 years."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

What is Andrew Tate's kickboxing record and why did he retire from the sport?

Andrew Tate began his kickboxing training in 2005, and he made his debut in 2007. His kickboxing record consists of 76 wins and 9 losses, with 23 victories coming via KO/TKO.

He won numerous world championships in various kickboxing organizations, such as the WAKO Pro World Super Cruiserweight Championship and the Enfusion World Heavyweight Championship. Tate was a formidable opponent in the ring due to his aggressive combat style.

In his final kickboxing bout, which took place in December 2020, "King Cobra" defeated Cosmin Lingurar via second-round TKO. Tate is believed to have subsequently retired from kickboxing. During his 36-year-long career as a combatant, the British-American athlete sustained multiple eye injuries and underwent multiple eye surgeries, which played a factor in his decision to retire.

