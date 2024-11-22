"How the hell is he standing?" - Petchtanong's brutal showing against Hiroki Akimoto has fans questioning the reality of pain

Thai veteran star Petchtanong Petchfergus brought his power and precision to his world championship showdown against Hiroki Akimoto in November 2022, the main event of ONE 163, which took place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Petchtanong's best moments during the world title clash were reposted by ONE Championship recently through their Instagram account, and they captioned it with:

"That damage 😱 What's your prediction for the clash between Petchtanong and Nabil Anane at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo? @petchtanong"

The video featured the punishing kicks and knee strikes that the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion connected to the body of the Japanese star.

These repeated strikes even caused a massive abrasion that resulted in visible damage to Akimoto's body. Fans were both amazed and terrified by this performance by Petchtanong as he eked out the split decision victory, as users @kiedistersignii, @djjstorm, @i.riyadali, and @ridas_mt commented:

"those are all near the liver.. how the hell is he standing 😭😭"

"He probably needed a respirator after that.."

"Bro doesn't have liver"

"crazy bruises, this is why southpaws better😂"

Petchtanong welcomes Nabil Anane to kickboxing on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26

The Superbon Training Camp representative made a glorious return inside the ring last June 28 when he stopped Alaverdi Ramazanov in the second round of their bantamweight kickboxing match via TKO inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after two years of sabbatical.

Now, the 39-year-old Thai superstar will welcome the 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane to kickboxing, as they are pitted against each other on Dec. 6 as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 26 card, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from the upcoming ONE Fight Night 26 card live and for free.

