Former UFC multi-division champion Henry Cejudo's next fight is set to take place at UFC 288. Although the fight is for the bantamweight title, the 36-year-old has his eyes set on a bigger goal.

Cejudo has accomplished a lot in the world of combat sports, including an Olympic gold medal and multiple UFC titles. But the one achievement that 'The Messenger' still aims for is to become a champion in three different UFC divisions. And for that reason, 'Triple C' has called out current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski multiple times over the past few years.

Cejudo's former rival, Demetrious Johnson, recently weighed in on the potential super-fight between Cejudo and 'The Great'. Speaking to Helen Yee, 'Mighty Mouse' said that although it would be a tough hill to climb, he believed 'Triple C' possessed the tools to defeat Volkanovski in a fight:

"I think Henry Cejudo has all the skillset annd technique to be able to get the job done but it's a tall order because he's going up against a bigger guy [Volkanovski], who is just as good in conditioning, very very high IQ... So, that's gonna be a harder fight for him if he were to fight Volkanovski but I believe in his skillset, you know."

Check out Johnson's comments from the 4:05 mark below:

Cejudo and Johnson have shared the octagon twice and have scored against each other. Now, the two seem to have become friends and can also be seen training together on several occasions.

Henry Cejudo's next fight: Who is 'The Messenger' taking on in his comeback fight?

After being out of action for three years, Henry Cejudo will make his comeback and headline UFC 288 against the current bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling. The fight will take place on May 6 and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will serve as the venue.

Sterling is currently on an impressive run in the UFC and has won all of his last eight fights. This includes victories over T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen and Pedro Munhoz.

Cejudo's inactivity over the past few years remains a huge point of discussion for this fight. So, it remains to be seen whether 'The Messenger' will make a triumphant return at UFC 288 or will 'Funk Master' further strengthen his legacy with a win against one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes.

