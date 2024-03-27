"How am I not in this?" - UFC vet reacts to not featuring on list of UFC's iconic back tattoos

A UFC featherweight veteran recently reacted to not being featured in a compilation highlighting the most iconic back tattoos among fighters in the MMA organization.

The majority of UFC fighters are living canvases for artistic expression and often showcase a variety of tattoos. While some of these tattoos hold deep personal meaning, others are purely ornamental.

ESPN MMA's Instagram page recently posted a compilation of UFC fighters showcasing their striking back tattoos. Among those listed were Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Cody Garbrandt, Tony Ferguson, Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Sean Brady, Andre Fili and Cody Sandhagen.

Check out ESPN MMA's post below:

However, Cub Swanson, whose back boasts a cross artwork inspired by the dark French illustrator Gustave Doré, embodying his inner struggle between good and evil, light-heartedly expressed his surprise at not being included on the list.

He commented:

"How am I not in this?"

Check out Cub Swanson's comment below:

Credits: @espnamma on Instagram

Exploring some UFC fighters' back tattoos

Charles Oliveira's chest and arms are adorned with numerous tattoos depicting family members and animals like horses, gorillas, and elephants, among others. On his back, there is a tribute to the Chute Boxe gym, as well as his family name, which spans from shoulder to shoulder. Additionally, 'Do Bronx' has a large lion's head covering his entire back.

Alexander Volkov towers at 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs over 250 pounds, making him an imposing figure. However, what truly catches the eye is the massive tribal manta ray tattoo with a samurai helmet adorning his back. It's an intriguing contrast, as manta rays are typically associated with grace and gentleness, traits not commonly attributed to Volkov.

Volkov's former opponent and the reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, also displays a similar manta ray tattoo on his back. It seems he acquired this ink following his victory over 'Drago' in March 2022.

Tony Ferguson proudly wears a large set of wings on his back. Upon closer inspection, one can discern that it starts with a cross at its center, from which two wings extend outward.

Similarly, Max Holloway also showcases a tattoo reminiscent of 'El Cucuy's,' albeit with a slight twist - his features a pair of wings depicting both angelic and demonic elements.