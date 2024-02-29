How did Jake Paul become famous? Disney, YouTube, boxing, and other accolades of 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul's career began online well over a decade ago.

'The Problem Child' is one of the biggest boxers alive today. While he's quite a controversial figure, Paul has notched wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and even the great Anderson Silva.

The idea of Paul being a professional boxer would've been a joke just a decade ago. Starting in 2013, he began posting on the popular video platform Vine. He, as well as his brother Logan Paul, quickly earned a following.

The following year, Jake Paul started his YouTube channel, which only boasted his popularity. On his channel, he would post comedy videos and skits, as well as make music. Paul's popularity led to him getting involved in the world of acting.

In 2015, the YouTuber starred in the Disney television show Bizarrdvark. He began to have other small roles as well, including on another Disney show, Walk The Plank. However, in 2017, Paul's career began to run into trouble.

That year, Paul lost his role on Bizarrdvark due to several public complaints about his behavior in Los Angeles. The Beverly Grove neighborhood filed a public class-action public nuisance lawsuit against him, the first lawsuit of many against him.

Paul's controversies led to an exit from the entertainment world. However, it did directly lead to his entry into the boxing world.

When did Jake Paul began boxing?

A year after Jake Paul lost his Disney acting role, he moved into fighting.

'The Problem Child' was in a bad spot in 2017. Not only was he being sued by his neighbors, but he was also sued by Cobra Acquisitions, the company that owned his house. With acting jobs gone, Paul saw an opportunity after being called out by KSI.

While older brother Logan wound up fighting 'The Nightmare', the younger Paul signed a deal to fight Deji Olatunji. That was the first amateur fight of his career, and he won by fifth-round stoppage. Paul had his nose bloodied up, but he clearly liked the experience.

Two years later, Paul signed a deal to fight AnEsonGib in his professional debut. He scored a knockout win that night, the first of many. Four years into his career, Paul holds an 8-1 professional record.

Nearly six years removed from his amateur debut, Jake Paul is set for his 10th pro fight this weekend. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will look to defeat the 17-2 Ryan Bourland on Saturday.