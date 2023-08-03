Days away from his return, Jake Paul has reflected on his Disney show.

'The Problem Child' is set to face Nate Diaz this Saturday night on DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view. The bout will be Paul's first boxing match since his loss to Tommy Fury in February, and also be the YouTuber's first ten-round boxing match.

It's easy to forget just how far the YouTuber-turned-boxer has come in just the past few years. Making his amateur debut in 2018, one has to wonder if he would've kept fighting if his acting career took off. From 2016 onward, Paul was a star on the Disney show, Bizaardvark.

Ultimately, Jake Paul was later fired from the show due to a series of controversies. However, in a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, he looked back at the experience fondly.

While acting is arguably not one of his finest skills, he still had a good experience with Disney. Looking back on the show, Paul stated to DAZN:

"This is from when I was on Disney channel with the cast, a bunch of legends in there. Shoutout Bizaardvark, shoutout Disney channel, but obviously my co-star Olivia Rodrigo has turned into a massive, massive, massive celebrity. I always say that show has some magic around it."

Jake Paul Disney Show: Why was he fired from the show?

Jake Paul's Disney show ended prematurely due to a series of controversies.

Over the last few years, 'The Problem Child' has become more of a quiet figure. Well, not in a literal sense, as he's become a master promoter who is in front of the camera seven days a week.

No, he's become quieter in terms of controversies and public attention. But that wasn't always the case, as Paul was a lightning rod for exactly that early in his career.

In 2017, Jake Paul was the subject of multiple complaints by his neighbors due to consistent house parties, loud noises, fire hazards, and pranks. He didn't respond well to the online backlash that followed.

Paul later admitted Disney fired him as a result of a controversial KTLA interview. The station attempted to interview him at his mansion, where he climbed on the news van and insulted the reporters alongside his friends.