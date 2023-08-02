Who are fighting in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event? Here's the full fight card

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card features many names familiar to combat sports fans.

'The Problem Child' is slated to meet the Stockton slugger in a pay-per-view headliner DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view event. The bout will be Paul's first boxing match since his loss to Tommy Fury in February, the first of his career.

Meanwhile, the 10-rounder will be the first ever time that Diaz has stepped into the ring. However, beyond the main event, there are other great fights on the card. Slated for the co-main event is the return of former women's champion Amanda Serrano.

'The Real Deal' will return to the ring for a rematch with Heather Hardy. A former champion in her own right, Serrano won their first meeting in 2019 by unanimous decision. She will now look to make it 2-0 in the series Saturday.

However, this card also features many other names familiar to Jake Paul fans. Two of his latest signings, Shadasia Green and Ashton Sylve will return to the ring as well, facing Olivia Curry and William Silva, respectively. The latter two are Most Valuable Promotions talents.

Furthermore, for MMA fans, there's again something to draw you in. Slated for the undercard is a clash with UFC veterans Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens. 'Lil Heathen' fought to a draw against Jose Aldo in his boxing debut earlier this year.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card: How to watch the event?

Fans have multiple options to watch the full Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card on Saturday night.

'The Problem Child' and the former UFC star will headline a pay-per-view event. While the card itself is a fun one, the pay-per-view details earlier this week were changed. On Monday, Paul announced that the event will be broadcast on ESPN.

That caught many fans off-guard, as the event is also set to stream on DAZN. Somehow, the two pay-per-view providers were able to team up to make the fight available on two platforms. For his part, both Paul and Diaz have ties to ESPN, making it a good fit.

Nonetheless, fans can expect to spend $59.99 on pay-per-view on fight night. Well, that's the case in the United States. For fans outside of America, they can expect to spend $44.99 on FITE TV to see the event.

Nonetheless, the fight itself will go down from Dallas, Texas. While tickets are available, not many are left.

