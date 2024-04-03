How did Jamahal Hill rupture his Achilles? All about the injury 'Sweet Dreams' suffered

Jamahal Hill is set to face Alex 'Poatan' Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. Given the magnitude of the occasion, Hill has found himself in the spotlight and many are looking into his career in-depth.

Hill previously held the light heavyweight strap that will be on the line at UFC 300, but was forced to vacate it due to injury - a ruptured Achilles tendon. The injury has kept 'Sweet Dreams' out of action for more than a year, as he was last seen in the octagon in January 2023, when he beat Glover Teixeira to capture the 205-pound strap.

What many may not know, however, is how exactly Hill ruptured his Achilles. By his own admission, he injured himself while he was playing basketball.

In a video he uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Jamahal Hill issued a statement detailing his injury and his plan for recovery. He said:

"So, quick update on everything going on. As y'all know, I ruptured my Achilles (UFC 290) fight week playing basketball. I've been playing basketball my entire life, it's a workout that I enjoy, I use for cardio and to cut weight and things like that. Yeah, I been doing it forever, it's just one of those things and it just happened, and it is what it is. A ruptured Achilles can happen in a number of ways, and it just happened to happen this way."

Jamahal Hill slams Alex Pereira's fans on X

In the build-up to UFC 300, Jamahal Hill has consistently stressed that fans and others in the MMA community have showed favoritism toward 'Poatan', and that many are underplaying his own skills.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), 'Sweet Dreams' doubled down on that notion and called out fans of Alex Pereira for their double standards.

"POTARDS: Glover training Alex is a huge advantage!!! Also Potards: What could Hill learn from Izzy about fighting Alex!! Bro you can’t make this up"

This was in response to some fans reacting negatively to the news that Hill had sought advice on beating Pereira from Israel Adesanya, a long-time rival of the Brazilian's.

